otiende-amollo-s-support-for-nys-suspects-bail-causes-hot-debate-online

SUMMARY Otiende Amollo has caused mixed reactions among netizens after his support for NYS suspects bail According to the MP, there is no reason why the court should deny the suspects bail

Rarieda Member of Parliament (MP) Otiende Amollo has caused mixed reactions among netizens after his support for the National Youth Service (NYS) suspects bail.



According to the MP, there is no reason why the court should deny the suspects bail. ​

“I’m Sorry! I cannot celebrate abrogation of hard-fought Constitutional Guarantees. There can be no rational reason for blanket denial of bail before culpability of SUSPECTS! This Blind Cheerleading is dangerous,” Otiende posted on his Twitter handle.

See Also: Otiende Amollo explains what caused him to collapse at the funeral

I’m Sorry! I cannot celebrate abrogation of hard-fought Constitutional Guarantees. There can be no rational reason for blanket denial of bail before culpability of SUSPECTS! This Blind Cheerleading is dangerous.— Hon. Otiende Amollo (@OAmollo) June 5, 2018

Lawyer Nelson Havi and Ahmednasir Abdullahi also took to their social media handles to support the bail for the suspects.

“The judiciary should not be "more executive than the executive". The right to bail even for murder is a basic right and a constitutional right,” said Ahmednasir.

See Also: Why this photo of Otiende Amollo has Kenyans talking

Misguided magistrate.The judicairy should not be "more executive than the executive". The right to bail even for murder is a basic right and a constitutional right.

Court denies all NYS suspects bail https://t.co/5TgCEFgd3V— Ahmednasir Abdullahi (@ahmednasirlaw) June 5, 2018

“The unprecedented bail denial for NYS scandal suspects on account of “national security” alters course of criminal law study and practice. It will haunt many players in the trial as did similar decisions by Bernard Chunga, Samuel Bosire and others. Will the High Court uphold it?” said Havi.

The unprecedented bail denial for NYS scandal suspects on account of “national security” alters course of criminal law study and practice. It will haunt many players in the trial as did similar decisions by Bernard Chunga, Samuel Bosire and others. Will the High Court uphold it?— Nelson Havi (@NelsonHavi) June 5, 2018

On Wednesday 5 June, Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti declared the suspects as public enemies citing that they don’t deserve to be released on bail.

“I find that the charges facing the accused are serious in nature and a threat to national security. The economic crimes touch the core of the country’s financial health which can lead to anarchy and in the circumstances the court is justified to deny them bail,” ruled Ogoti.

Here’ what some netizens had to say about Otiende Amollo’s support for NYS suspects bail;

This issue of double talk should not come from you,I remember you tried to make proceedings in the miguna case even more difficult for the government by requesting the court to deny them right of being heard, what has happened is justifiable since the war on graft is on Top Gear— GREGORY MUNENE (@GregoryMunene2) June 6, 2018

Copy paste the same provisions here because if I understand it will, the issue of bail is conditional and not absolute, this means the powers and discretion to grant bill are wholly vested to the courts!!— GREGORY MUNENE (@GregoryMunene2) June 6, 2018

Discretion which must be exercised reasonably... Is the nature of the offence so compelling that it overrides the suspects' constitutional rights?— Elsie Candy (@Elsie_Candy) June 6, 2018

Why are you ignorant on the circumstances that can lead to denial of bail, the judiciary is walking on a thin line and this should not be viewed as bias or jeopardizing the trial process!!!! Follow keenly the recent utterances of @dkmaraga and lady justice mwilu— GREGORY MUNENE (@GregoryMunene2) June 6, 2018

We can not have our cake and eat it at the same time. One has to give way. These guys are suspects and ODPP have charged them in competent courts. I strongly believe that issuances of bonds/bails is discretionary, which the magistrate exercised in full.— Duncan Muchiri (@DuncanMuchiri) June 5, 2018

Surely, no constitutional right is absolute. Right to bail can be denied if in the opinion of the magistrate/judge the individual will be a flight risk,danger to the public or will interfere with investigations.— Godfrey Simiyu (@Simiyuhiphoree) June 5, 2018

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world? Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website

​