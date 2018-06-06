+ Post your Story

News
Why netizens are questioning the appointment of a senior Government official
By Grapevine | Updated Jun 06, 2018 at 09:08 EAT
Inside Parliament - Kenya [COURTESY]
SUMMARY

Is a top Government official avoiding attention?

This is the questions Kenyans are asking after he avoided the VIP section and sat behind his colleagues 

Power seems not to faze a senior newly appointed senior government official.

The top state officer has puzzled even his handlers for preferring not to bask in the glory that comes with his new post.

During a recent function, the officer was seated a row behind his colleagues appearing like an odd- ball among those he works with. 


A picture of him seated away from other VIPs in the function did rounds on social media, eliciting sharp comments.


Many people questioned whether he is not happy with his current plum post or just does not prefer much attention.

