PHOTOS: Kenyans, forget the blow-dry – This is how hair is straightened in Egypt

SUMMARY Have you seen how hair is straightened in Egypt? After you see these photos, you'll think twice about where you go to get your hair straightened

Most women have it all together when it comes to grooming.

They spend endless hours at the salon to look good and have their hairstyles transformed regularly. For men, getting a haircut is a necessary chore. ​

And they too, have a variety of styles to choose from.





However, seeing the top of a client’s head on fire is not common in barbershops around the world – except in Egypt.





Apparently, straightening hair using the heat of fire is healthier and more durable than using hairdryers.





Apparently, long hair straightened by fire keeps the style for six months, short hair lasts three months



