kenyans-react-to-kanze-dena-s-appointment-as-deputy-state-house-spokesperson

Kenyans on social media have taken by surprise after Citizen TV news anchor Kanze Dena was appointed by President Uhuru Kenyatta as the Deputy State House Spokesperson.



“As part of diversifying the voices from the Presidency, focusing the concept of messaging with purpose, President Kenyatta has appointed seasoned television news anchor Kanze Dena, 39, as Deputy State House Spokesperson and Deputy Head, PSCU,” read a statement from Nzioka Waita, The Chief of Staff and Head of the President’s Delivery Unit. ​



Dena will take leadership of digital, messaging, research, branding and press . She has been tasked with putting focus on President Uhuru's brand positioning, messaging and media relations with respect to getting to the Big-Four agenda.

Here's what some Kenyans had to say about Kanze Dena's appointment;

Congratulations @KanzeDena. Happy for you. You were a great journalist. ???? We'll miss you on our screens but good luck in your new challenge????— Aadoo Di Ozzo (@Aadozo) June 5, 2018

Congratulations Kanze Dena and Munira Mohammed on your new roles at Statehouse Kenya. Be the best you can in your career.— Peter Aming'a (@Peter_aminga) June 5, 2018

@KanzeDena congratulations Kanze, thats a milestone— Tony Ngugi EBS (@Tonyngugi2) June 5, 2018

Kanze Dena deserves the appointment. It is time for the young people to be involved in the government.— Eric surungai (@ericsurungai) June 5, 2018

Congratulations @Kanze Dena on your new appointment.. You are an incredible lady.. God bless you..— joshua saima (@saima_joshua) June 5, 2018

@citizentvkenya Hongera sana my best news anchor @KanzeDena & to His Excellency @UKenyatta how i wish this was your first term,how time flies— Fredd Jausenge (@fredd_Lastborn) June 5, 2018

@KanzeDena's appointment as Deputy Spokes Person for State House is a win. She is eloquent, possesses high level of charisma and more importantly can get the job done. Congrats ma'am— G E N E R A L ™???? (@General_Gocho) June 5, 2018

Congratulations Madam Kanze Dena on your Appointment as Deputy State House Spokesperson and Deputy Head, PSCU.



We will Miss your Beautiful Face and Voice on Our TV Screens !!



Well Deserved!! pic.twitter.com/UrcgvieOjJ— ALLAN NDEKWE (@AllanNdekwe) June 5, 2018

Alhamdullilah !!!!!Mungu unajuwa mahali umetutoa !!!!!!



RESIDENT Kenyatta appoints TV anchor Kanze Dena deputy State House Spokesperson; Munira to head Presidential Library.— Lulu Hassan (@LuluHassan) June 5, 2018

Congratulations my classmate @MuniraMuhamadd on your promotion. Congratulations too to my sister and former colleague @KanzeDena on your new appointment. Remember, the sky is the limit. Proud of you two.— Philip Etale (@EtalePhilip) June 5, 2018

