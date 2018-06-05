PHOTOS: Shock as man takes selfie in front of critically injured woman hit by train getting treatment

SUMMARY A young man has sparked outrage after he posed for a selfie in front of a woman as she lay severely injured just moments after being hit by a train. Medics were treating the 83-year-old tourist on the tracks when the man - standing just a few feet away from her on the station's platform - posed for the mobile phone snap.

He appeared to be making a 'V for victory' sign with his hand as the moment was captured by a journalist covering the train incident in Italy.

Police saw the man and forced him to delete the photo of the woman, whose leg had to be amputated after she was rushed to hospital. ​

A photo showing the man taking the selfie was splashed across the front pages of Italian newspapers, sparking anger across the country and online.

The scene unfolded at Piacenza station, which links the city to Milan and Bologna in northern Italy, on May 26.





It was unclear how the Canadian woman was run over by the train.

Reports suggested she may have fallen out while opening a defective door on the wrong side of the train, or she may have been rushing to board the train as it was pulling out of the station.

As she lay badly injured, the man - wearing Bermuda shorts and a white T-shirt, and carrying a black bag over his shoulder - snapped the selfie.

He appeared to be making a 'V for victory' sign with one hand as he took the photo with the other, the Corriere della Sera newspaper reported.

Local journalist Giorgio Lambri took a photo of the selfie taker and blasted him on Facebook, writing: "We have completely lost our sense of ethics."

He called it a “repulsive affair” and wrote that it was “so sad we have forgotten our humanity", adding: "Houston, we have a problem."

His story in the Liberta newspaper carried the headline: "The barbarism you don't expect: the 'selfie' in front of a tragedy."

Mr Lambri told Global News: “I have seen many crimes and terrifying scenes, but I [was] not ready to [see] this.”

He added: “The most terrible thing is that guy [doesn’t] understand absolutely the badness of his behaviour."

The photographer said the man appeared to be Italian.

While most of the anger has been directed towards the man taking the selfie, Mr Lambri has received some criticism for taking photos of the injured woman.

He defended his images, saying he captured the scene because it is his job as a journalist.

Public outrage was captured in other reports, with the newspaper La Stampa saying the incident reflects a "cancer that corrodes the internet".

Radio host Nicola Savino told her listeners that the human race was "galloping towards extinction".

Social media users also condemned the man.

One user wrote: "This woman has just been hit by a train in Piacenza. She will lose a leg.

"This imbecile is taking a selfie. More depressing every day the loss of values and decorum."

Another added: "There is little hope left in humanity when you see that a witness takes a shameful selfie with a woman hit by a train and who'll be amputated shortly after."

Global News reported that the hospitalised woman was 83-year-old and she was receiving assistance from Canadian consular officials.

Selfie takers routinely spark outrage for taking offensive self-portraits at the wrong times or at the wrong places.





People have been condemned for taking the shots at the scenes of mass tragedies - including plane crashes - and memorials to victims of the Holocaust, including the Auschwitz concentration camp, and September 11 terror attacks in the US.



