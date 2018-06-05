Five things that will kill even the 'best' relationships very quickly

SUMMARY Most times, the things that kill any relationship quickly are so minor and too petite to point at.

It is quite easy to get into a relationship, but maintaining it, is a big deal for most people.

1. Know it All Attitude: When the two people in a relationship think they know what's best for the relationship, and they are not willing to learn from each, they will both be too arrogant to listen to the other person. Relationships die because the two won't take the other's suggestion serious; they think they know more than the person they are dating. In such relationships, there is no leader, there is no peace; everyone is telling there friends how their spouse is not listening to them. ​

2. The Third Voice: A number of relationships have died because "a third voice" got involved. Haven't you noticed how all of a sudden, the person changes and you start wondering, how? What happened? It's the third voice.. someone has been giving them very good 'bad and toxic' advice.These could be friends, family and sometimes even well meaning pastors and preachers.

3. Too many alternatives: A person who thinks "after all I can find someone else at the click of a finger" cannot make it work a relationship. I know you may disagree, but have you observed how very beautiful ladies have kissed more frogs than the not so good looking ones? Just because she is so pretty, with too many guys after her, she doesn't care about the relationship and so she lets it die, and next day she is in another relationship. Same case applies to men who have too much money. When people have too many alternatives, they don't care to keep alive what they have.

4. Early and too much sex: Yes I said. Sex is a whole other planet. If and when you have sex too early and too much, without first getting to know each other, the chances of the relationship surviving will depend on the maturity of the two. I know some people have had sex on the first date and lived happily ever after, but statistics show, early sex confuses the focus of the relationship. Instead of looking at the compatibility of the relationship, you start concentrating on the sex- satibilty of the relationship. Ladies, if you wanna keep him, let him fall in love with you first, before he falls in love with your vagina. Just like every man rolls to the side and sleeps after orgasm, if you give in too early, he will have sex with you and then roll to the side and disappear, until he is horny again.

5. Refusing to adjust yourself: This idea of "love me as I am" is a lie. My brother, my sister, the only one who can love you as you are is Jesus; everyone else has a little ounce of selfishness in them and they want you to change even a little for them to love you. What's is the point of a relationship if people will not adjust themselves to accommodate each other? If you are not ready to change, be single. Relationships are about self-adjustment, until you come to a balance, if only one person is adjusting, the relationship will soon be very dead.

