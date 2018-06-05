WORLD CUP DOUBT? Harry Kane gets ankle strapped again, 10 days to start of tournament

SUMMARY Harry Kane got his ankle strapped during England's training session Fans have been left in a state of confusion on the striker's fitness ahead of the World Cup

Is England and Tottenham marksman Harry Kane fit enough to play in the World Cup?

This is the questions many fans have been asking after pictures of him having his ankle strapped during training surfaced. ​

Kane was named England’s captain by Gareth Southgate and will lead the Three Lions from the front at this year’s World Cup.





The 24-year-old scored in England’s 2-1 win over Nigeria at the Wembley Stadium on Sunday.





He had a slight ankle injury back in March which kept him out of England’s friendlies with Netherlands and Italy as well as the FA Cup quarter-final clash against Swansea.





He is an important person for Southgate, his goal scoring nature and presence on the pitch being a huge factor the coach has to hold on to.





Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world? Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website

​