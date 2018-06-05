+ Post your Story

PHOTOS: With only a fly whisk, man holds off police just to shake Governor's hand
By Sammy Omingo | Updated Jun 05, 2018 at 08:36 EAT
Not even an Administration Police officer could en
SUMMARY

A man held off police to greet Kisii Governor James Ongwae during Madaraka Day celebrations

Not even an Administration Police officer could end his quest to meet and shake hands with the county chief

People have many ways of catching a politician’s eye whenever they attend rallies.

Some shout, blow horns or go for the handshake – the latest craze.

And this man (with the fly whisk), did exactly that when Kisii Governor James Ongwae graced the Madaraka Day celebrations at Itierio Boys.

See Also: Paranoid governor changes plans to feed his guests



Not even an Administration Police officer could end his quest to meet and shake hands with the county chief.



His efforts seemingly paid off.



PHOTOS BY: Sammy Omingo 

