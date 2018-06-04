+ Post your Story

Entertainment
PHOTOS: Akothee’s dressing code and dancing style in London causes mixed reactions online
By Fay Ngina | Updated Jun 04, 2018 at 12:31 EAT
Akothee in London
SUMMARY

Kenyan musician Akothee took Kenyans by surprise after her performance at the Wembley Stadium in London

Her dressing code and dancing caused mixed reactions among netizens

Kenyan musician Akothee has become the talk of town after her performance at the Wembley Stadium in London, United Kingdom during the weekend.


The mother of five took Kenyans by surprise with her dressing code and dancing which caused mixed reactions among netizens.

Some people found her dressing offensive while others thought she was impressive especially considering the fact that she is a mother. 


Here's what some Kenyans on Instagram had to say;



