Security guard crushed to death in Waiyaki Way after being thrown out by tout over Sh10 bob
By Fay Ngina | Updated Jun 04, 2018 at 10:01 EAT
Security guard crushed to death in Waiyaki Way
A security guard was crushed to death after he was thrown out of a moving vehicle by the bus conductor over Sh 10bob

According to witnesses, the argument started after conductor ordered the guard to top us Sh 10 bob on top of the Sh 20bob he had already paid

A security guard was crushed to death near Lion Place along Waiyaki Way after he was thrown out of a moving vehicle by the bus conductor over Sh 10bob.

According to witnesses, the argument started after conductor ordered the guard to top us Sh 10 bob on top of the Sh 20bob he had already paid.

The security guard, who had boarded the bus in Kangemi and was to alight at Safaricom, was instantly killed after the bus ran him over.

The police have however probed into investigations to catch the tout who fled the incident after the accident.

