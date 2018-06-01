+ Post your Story

Find out why a Nairobi-based businessman is causing a popular lawmaker sleepless nights
By Grapevine | Updated Jun 01, 2018 at 12:48 EAT
Kenya- Parliement in session [COURTESY]
SUMMARY

Why is a Nairobi-based businessman is causing a popular lawmaker sleepless nights?

Word has it that the lawmaker is not pleased with the attention the businessman is getting 

The decision by a Nairobi based businessman to build a multi-million house in his rural home has left the area MP green with envy.

Word has it that the lawmaker is not pleased with the attention the businessman, who unsuccessfully contested for a parliamentary seat in the last elections, is receiving from locals after putting up the expensive house.


The politician of late has made it a habit to dismiss his rival at events, telling the public that his competitor has his priorities upside-down for building a mansion deep in the village.

The duo hail from villages that are a stone-throw apart, with the elected leader having a humble brick house he constructed decades ago.

