find-out-why-a-nairobi-based-businessman-is-causing-a-popular-lawmaker-sleepless-nights

The decision by a Nairobi based businessman to build a multi-million house in his rural home has left the area MP green with envy.

Word has it that the lawmaker is not pleased with the attention the businessman, who unsuccessfully contested for a parliamentary seat in the last elections, is receiving from locals after putting up the expensive house. ​





The politician of late has made it a habit to dismiss his rival at events, telling the public that his competitor has his priorities upside-down for building a mansion deep in the village.

The duo hail from villages that are a stone-throw apart, with the elected leader having a humble brick house he constructed decades ago.



