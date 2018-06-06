+ Post your Story

Why Messi and Neymar will have to score in the World Cup like their lives depended on it
By Robert Abong'o | Updated Jun 06, 2018 at 11:46 EAT
Neymar and Messi in a past match [COURTESY]
SUMMARY

Messi and Neymar will have to make sure they score a lot of goals at the World Cup 

This is why every Messi or Neymar goal at the World Cup will be worth 10,000 school meals

Every Lionel Messi or Neymar will be equivalent to 10,000 meals for school children in the Carribean and Latin America.

This was the announcement made by MasterCard yesterday through a press release.

“Mastercard is taking another significant step in its commitment to help combat childhood hunger and malnutrition in Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC). For the first time in history, goals made by football icons Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr., will transcend the playing field. Starting today and running until March 2020, each time Messi and/or Neymar Jr. score a goal across any official tournament, the company will donate the equivalent value of 10,000 meals to the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP),” read part of the press release.

This will be part of MasterCard’s Start Something Priceless campaign that was launched in April. The launch saw Messi and Neymar kickoff the #TogetherWeAre10 movement aimed at uniting Latin Americans and improve the lives of children suffering from hunger.


“I’m proud to be a part of this campaign that will help change the lives of thousands of children in my country and other regions of the world. I hope this initiative gives as many smiles as possible to all the children,” said Lionel Messi.

Neymar was also pleased with the initiative saying, “I’m happy I can help make sure that children in the region can have a plate of food and more hope. Latin Americans know we can do great things when we come together, and this is an example of that. Together we can fight hunger.”

MasterCard will also donate one meal to the World Food Programme everytime the hashtag #TogetherWeAre10 is used on social media.


“As a long-time supporter of international football, we have deep insight into the power of football and the passion of the football fan. It’s an incredible sport that brings people together, sparks emotion and creates one-of-a-kind moments,” said the MasterCard VP of communications Janet Rivera.

Messi and Neymar will also be hoping to win the World Cup with their respective nations as the tournament kicks off in less than 15 days. 

