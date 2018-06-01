SUMMARY A woman charged with defiling eight-year-old boy and infecting him with 'Kaswende' The suspect denied the charge and was set free on Sh300,000 bond

A woman has been charged with defiling an eight-year-old boy and infecting him with a Urinal Tract Infection (UTI).

Police said Rose Diana Kaikai committed the offence on diverse dates between April and May this year in Nairobi’s Komarock area. ​

In an alternative charge, Diana was accused of committing an indecent act by touching the boy’s penis.

Police records show that the minor’s mother only learnt of her son’s woes after he complained of headache and severe pains while passing urine. It was only after taking the boy to hospital that she learnt that her son had a strange infection.

Later, the court heard, the boy opened up to a teacher at his school about his ordeal in the hands of the suspect. Police said the minor explained how the 24-year-old woman often undressed first, them him, before defiling him. The minor was taken for treatment at Mama Lucy hospital.

The suspect denied the charge and was set free on Sh300,000 bond.

The case will be heard on August 20.



