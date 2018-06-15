PHOTOS: Did you see what Cristiano Ronaldo did for his girlfriend immediately after Zidane's exit?

SUMMARY Cristiano Ronaldo seemingly hinted at an impending Real Madrid exit following Los Blancos' 3-1 win over Liverpool in the Champions League final Days after this, Zinedine Zidane announced that he would be stepping down as Real Madrid manager

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated his Champions League success with girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez at Robert de Niro's swanky Nobu restaurant a day after Zidane's exit.

The Real Madrid star won his fifth European title on the weekend, as Real Madrid beat Liverpool 3-1 in Kiev, and enjoyed dinner in the Marbella sun as a treat. ​





The couple dined at the upmarket Nobu restaurant, which is owned by legendary American actor De Niro, and is located near the popular Golden Mile.

At the time, Ronaldo was likely privy to the huge news that his boss Zinedine Zidane was preparing to stand down as Real Madrid manager after three very successful years.





The Frenchman announced in a press conference that he would be leaving his role in charge of the club, saying: "I think it's the moment, both for me, the team and the club [to step down].

"It's a strange moment to do so, I know, but an important one too. I had to do this for everyone. This side should carry on winning and needs a change for this."

On informing the Real Madrid players, he added: "The squad already knows. I've not talked to them all individually but they all know.





"I've sent a message to all the squad and I've spoken to Sergio Ramos."

Ronaldo took to Instagram on the day of the announcement, where he paid tribute to the Frenchman, writing: "I'm just proud to have been your player. Mister, thanks for so much."





The European champions are one of the favourites to lift football's ultimate prize in Russia, and Ronaldo will want to be in tip-top shape for the tournament.



