‘I never thought I would admit this, Raila is a true statesman’- Mutahi Ngunyi
By Robert Abong'o | Updated May 31, 2018 at 15:23 EAT
Political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi [COURTESY]
Mutahi Ngunyi has backed Raila Odinga's effort to show up at the National Prayer Breakfast today

Controversial political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi has heaped praise on Opposition leader Raila Odinga following the National Prayer Breakfast held on Thursday, May 31 at Safari Park Hotel, Nairobi.

“I never THOUGHT I would admit this TRUTH so soon: That RAILA ODINGA is a TRUE statesman. It takes a BIG MAN to do what RAILA has DONE. Bravo Babaman!” - Ngunyi tweeted.

— Mutahi Ngunyi (@MutahiNgunyi) May 31, 2018

Ngunyi has criticized the ODM leader on several occasions, much recently calling him a coward before the much-awaited swearing-in ceremony that was set for January 31, 2018. 

“We PREDICTED the NASA BETRAYAL in JUNE 2017. Now Uhuru MUST CHARGE Raila with TAKING an ILLEGAL Oath under Section 61 of the PENAL CODE. Zero OPTION” - he tweeted earlier in the year. 

President Uhuru Kenyatta and the former Premier lit up the event by sharing warm hugs and vowing to work together to end corruption in the country.

Somalia President Mohamed Farmaajo, Deputy President William Ruto and Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka were also in attendance.

 “On issues we can't agree let's work together. We can come together and fight corruption and not use tribes, religion. Today, I ask for forgiveness to anyone I may have injured in any manner. We need to go around together and preach unity,” said President Uhuru.

Raila asked the President for forgiveness and declared his team’s full support in helping Uhuru fight corruption.

“All we need to do is make this country a better place to live in that is the reason why the current campaign that is going on is to fight one of the major vices that is corruption – You have our full support,” said Raila.

The leaders the shared warm hugs, hugs which evoked mixed reactions from the crowd (majorly applause) and also online.

