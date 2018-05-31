Miss Langata Prison, lady who stabbed boyfriend 22 times, found guilty

SUMMARY Ruth Wanjiru Kamande, the lady who stabbed her boyfriend Farid Mohammed to death has been found guilty of murder by the court According to Justice Jessie Lesiit, Wanjiru acted out of malice despite claims that she did it out of self-defense

Ruth Wanjiru Kamande, the lady who stabbed her boyfriend Farid Mohammed to death in Buruburu in September 2015 has been found guilty of murder by the court.



According to Justice Jessie Lesiit, Wanjiru acted out of malice despite claims that she did it out of self-defense. ​





Justice Lessit ruled that the number of times she stabbed the boyfriend could not support her argument.

"It is clear from the prosecution evidence that the stabs were not done at ago. They were done in intervals," ruled Lessit.

Wanjiru, was arraigned in court on September 24 2015, stabbed her boyfriend over a love text message sent by another woman.





Witnesses and police claim the boyfriend succumbed to the stab wounds before Wanjiru turned the knife on herself.

Wanjiru who reportedly tried to kill herself with a knife was rushed to the nearby Metropolitan Hospital with stab wounds in the stomach and both hands.

See Also: Class 6 pupil hangs herself after a quarrel with the mother over boyfriend

Ruth beat 19 other candidates to be crowned Miss Langata Prison which was held to support the rehabilitation of female prisoners at the institution in 2016.





Her sentencing will be heard on July 11.



Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world? Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website

​