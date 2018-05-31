+ Post your Story

News
Miss Langata Prison, lady who stabbed boyfriend 22 times, found guilty
By Fay Ngina | Updated May 31, 2018 at 13:08 EAT
Miss Langata Prison found guilty of murder
SUMMARY

Ruth Wanjiru Kamande, the lady who stabbed her boyfriend Farid Mohammed to death has been found guilty of murder by the court

According to Justice Jessie Lesiit, Wanjiru acted out of malice despite claims that she did it out of self-defense

Ruth Wanjiru Kamande, the lady who stabbed her boyfriend Farid Mohammed to death in Buruburu in September 2015 has been found guilty of murder by the court.

According to Justice Jessie Lesiit, Wanjiru acted out of malice despite claims that she did it out of self-defense.


Justice Lessit ruled that the number of times she stabbed the boyfriend could not support her argument.

"It is clear from the prosecution evidence that the stabs were not done at ago. They were done in intervals," ruled Lessit.

Wanjiru, was arraigned in court on September 24 2015, stabbed her boyfriend over a love text message sent by another woman.

Witnesses and police claim the boyfriend succumbed to the stab wounds before Wanjiru turned the knife on herself.

Wanjiru who reportedly tried to kill herself with a knife was rushed to the nearby Metropolitan Hospital with stab wounds in the stomach and both hands.

Ruth beat 19 other candidates to be crowned Miss Langata Prison which was held to support the rehabilitation of female prisoners at the institution in 2016. 


Her sentencing will be heard on July 11.

