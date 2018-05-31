PHOTOS: Four World Cups, 71 years of age – This guy will be the oldest coach at the World Cup

SUMMARY Do you know how old the Uruguay coach is? He has been managing the Uruguayan national side for more than 11 years

With only 12 days to start of the FIFA World Cup in Russia, all the coaches of 32 teams participating have more or less made up their minds on the squads that will represent respective nations.

Though all the attention is on the players, coaches have a bigger role to play in the teams’ performances, more so choosing the best side to proceed to the final and possibly win it. ​

One such coach is Uruguay’s Oscar Tabarez, who has been in charge of the 'La Celeste' for the last 12 years.





Tabarez, who is 71 years old took charge of Uruguay in 1988 and left in 1990, before returning to coach them again in 2006.





He led them to a fourth-place finish in the 2010 World Cup in South Africa and a Copa America victory in 2011.





With him in charge, Uruguay have made it to three World Cups, being eliminated in the second round twice and in the semi-final once



Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world? Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website

​