kenya-power-lists-areas-in-the-country-that-will-have-no-power-today

SUMMARY Kenya Power has listed areas scheduled for maintenance today In case you live in these areas, please prepare accordingly

Kenya Power has listed areas in the country that will experience power outage today.

The scheduled power outages will allow them to run maintenance checks.? ​

The outage is expected to end at around 5:00 pm in the evening.





Nairobi County will be among the counties affected.

See Also: Brace yourself for power outage if you live in the following areas today













Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world? Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website

​