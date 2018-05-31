+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

News
Kenya Power lists areas in the country that will have no power today
By Robert Abong'o | Updated May 31, 2018 at 10:25 EAT
kenya-power-lists-areas-in-the-country-that-will-have-no-power-today
Kenya Power worker on site [COURTESY]
SUMMARY

Kenya Power has listed areas scheduled for maintenance today

In case you live in these areas, please prepare accordingly 

Kenya Power has listed areas in the country that will experience power outage today.

The scheduled power outages will allow them to run maintenance checks.?

The outage is expected to end at around 5:00 pm in the evening.

See Also: Living in Nairobi? Here are the areas set to experience blackout today


Nairobi County will be among the counties affected.

See Also: Brace yourself for power outage if you live in the following areas today




See Also: Do you get different amounts of prepaid tokens for the same amount of money? Kenya Power explains why

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



kenya power
blackout
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Popular Stories
Featured Sections
Related Stories
brace-yourself-for-power-outage-today-if-you-live-in-the-following-regions

News

Brace yourself for power outage today if you live in the following regions

By Fay Ngina | Sun 20 May 2018 10:27am

charge-your-devices-kenya-power-announces-counties-that-will-experience-blackout-today

News

Charge your devices! Kenya Power announces counties that will experience blackout today

By Robert Abong'o | Fri 18 May 2018 10:46am

counties-that-will-experience-power-outage-today-kenya-power

News

Counties that will experience power outage today - Kenya Power

By Robert Abong'o | Fri 11 May 2018 11:06am

More From This Author
who-goes-who-stays-this-is-why-there-is-beef-between-ronaldo-and-bale

Sports

WHO GOES, WHO STAYS: This is why there is BEEF between Ronaldo and Bale

By Robert Abong'o | Thu 31 May 2018 10:59am

kenya-power-lists-areas-in-the-country-that-will-have-no-power-today

News

Kenya Power lists areas in the country that will have no power today

By Robert Abong'o | Thu 31 May 2018 10:25am

islamic-preacher-claims-salah-s-injury-was-god-s-punishment-for-breaking-ramadan-fast

Sports

Islamic preacher claims Salah’s injury was God’s punishment for breaking Ramadan fast

By Mirror | Thu 31 May 2018 09:59am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

francis wambua

francis wambua

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Hudson Mukanzi

Hudson Mukanzi

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng