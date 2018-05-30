JUST IN: Cristiano Ronaldo at war with Bale over Manchester United transfer

SUMMARY There seems to be some 'beef' between Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale after the Champions League final Bale scored twice in the second half to guide Madrid to their third Champions League title in four years

If the words of Yahoo Sport UK writer Kevin Darling are anything to go by, Real Madrid attacking pair Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale are at war over a potential transfer to Manchester United.

Ronaldo had to make the UEFA Champions League final all about him even after Bale scored twice to hand Los Blancos their third consecutive title in four years. ​

After the match, Ronaldo seemed to be hinting at an impending Real Madrid exit, thanking the fans for always being on his side and appreciating his time with the club.

“It was very nice to be at Real Madrid," said Ronaldo. "In the coming days, I will give a response to the fans, who have always been at my side,” Ronaldo said.

He also added that the future of the club was more important tha his saying, “The future of players isn't important right now. I have no doubts, it's not important right now. We will see what happens."

Bale, who was pleased to lift a fourth Champions League title since his move from Tottenham, also recognised the fact that he hasn’t been playing as regularly as he would have wanted at Madrid and vowed to ‘sit down’ with his agent and discuss it.





“I need to be playing week in, week out and that has not happened this season. I had an injury five, six weeks in but fit ever since. I have to sit down with my agent in the summer and discuss it,” said Bale.

Bale was disappointed not to start the final against Liverpool as Zidane preferred the services of Spanish ‘twinkle-toes’ Isco in midfield instead.

“Obviously, I was very disappointed not to start the game, I felt I deserved it but the manager makes the decisions. The best I have been doing is to come on and make an impact, I certainly did,” Bale added.

Ronaldo and Bale’s comments after that match ignited a reaction from the Manchester United camp, who have now reportedly put Bale at the top of their summer transfer wish list.

Darling reports that Bale was furious with Ronaldo’s comments moments after he had hinted he wanted to move away from Madrid.



