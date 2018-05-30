Chege, man found in car with Janet during City Park shooting speaks out

SUMMARY Survivor of the City Park, Nairobi shooting that took place on Sunday, May 20 has spoken for the first time since the incident Mr Bernard Chege complained that police officers are treating him like a suspect in the shootout saga and harassing him to give out samples for DNA testing

Mr Bernard Chege, during an interview with Nation, complained that police officers are treating him like a suspect in the shootout saga and harassing him to give out samples for DNA testing. ​

Chege, who is still recovering in his hospital bed at Avenue Hospital, Nairobi also said that the police are forcing him to sign a document, citing that they will use force if he fails to comply.

“I’m told they want to confirm if it was me who was there. It’s the same police who got me from the car with bullet wounds. How can I be a suspect? And they are forcing me to sign a document saying if I don’t comply they will use force,” said Mr Chege.

He also complained of police frequenting the hospital and urged Inspector-General of Police Joseph Boinnet to look into the matter.

“Let the Inspector-General of Police do his job and do it right… I’m getting a lot of pressure here in hospital. My wounds haven’t healed, but the police are always here,” he added.

Chege and his companion Janet Waiyaki Wangu, who died during the shooting, were resting in a private car (a black fielder) when the police approached it.

According to Nairobi police boss Joseph Ole Tito, the officers on patrol knocked the as the car’s windows were tinted but the driver sped off prompting the shooting.

“The car’s windows were tinted and as the officers approached it and knocked it, the driver sped off prompting one of the officers to shoot at it. Both occupants were injured but the woman succumbed in the hospital,” he said.



