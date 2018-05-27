president-uhuru-mourns-speaker-justin-muturi-s-mother

SUMMARY President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of condolence to National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi after his mother's death

President Kenyatta described Mama Virginia Ciarùnji as a person of great integrity

President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of condolence to National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi and family following the death of his mother, Mama Virginia Ciarùnji Njoka. ​President Kenyatta described Mama Virginia Ciarùnji as a person of great integrity who lived a life of single-minded service to her family, the community and the nation.

See Also: Four outright signs that your guy is going to be a deadbeat dad

The President said Mama Virginia will be remembered for the roles she played at Kanyuambora Anglican Church and in the community, adding that her wise counsel, guidance and leadership will be missed by many.

“In this hour of sorrow, I convey my deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the late Mama Virginia Ciarùnji Njoka’s family, relatives and friends.

See Also: Johnson Mwakazi refutes death rumors

The Head of State noted that Mama Virginia Ciarùnji’s inspirational life will remain a great legacy to her family and many others who knew her.

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world? Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website

​