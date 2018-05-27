+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

Lifestyle
Here's how to easily make Sh 50,000 in two weeks
By Nessa Shera | Updated May 27, 2018 at 12:45 EAT
here-s-how-to-easily-make-sh-50-000-in-two-weeks
Kenyan money
SUMMARY
  • Kenya female adults can now donate their eggs to people who are childless
  • However, if you are over 70kg, you may want to consider losing some weight before trying this out

Come to think of it, its more like Sh 52,000 in just under two weeks. All you have to do is be timely, disciplined, open-minded and keen to help someone in need.

Before proceeding, I have to apologize to any male that clicked the link to this article, as this particular way of making money does not apply to you. However, if you are a female, above the age of eighteen, then you have come to the right place. 

​You may be thinking this has to be sexually related. Well, technically no, but you would have to open your legs once or twice, considering that you're donating your eggs. You will be giving away a few of your eggs to enable someone barren to possibly give birth to a child. So this is for a beneficial cause, and everybody wins.

See Also: Do you have less than Sh50,000? Here are the businesses you could start and profit in Kenya today
On the first day, you'll undergo a series of tests to ensure you are completely healthy. Other requirements such as weight are also looked into. If you are over 70kg, you may want to consider losing some weight before trying this out. 

So why two weeks? It’s a procedure to prepare your eggs for safe removal. One undergoes a series of daily injections for 13 days, all at around the same time each day. So if you get an injection at 11 am on day one, you'll receive an injection at 11 am everyday for 13 days.

If you fail to receive an injection at reasonable time, the whole procedure could fail. I’m not saying that you have to be there at exactly 11 am, but don't be three hours late either. If you are concerned about transport, the institution gives you Sh 1000 a week for the same.

On the 14th day, one undergoes a painless process of egg removal. It may be slightly uncomfortable. However, immediately after, you are given Sh 50,000 in cash for all your troubles and you get to go home a few shillings richer.

So do you get to find out if your egg has birthed a baby out there? Sadly no, you will be registered as an anonymous donor and may probably never know. It’s a crazy idea nonetheless.


Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



make money
egg donation
50,000
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Popular Stories
Featured Sections
More From This Author
president-uhuru-mourns-speaker-justin-muturi-s-mother

News

President Uhuru mourns Speaker Justin Muturi's mother

By PSCU | Sun 27 May 2018 01:54pm

here-are-the-number-of-vehicles-to-be-allowed-in-nairobi-cbd-from-monday

News

Here are the number of vehicles to be allowed in Nairobi CBD from Monday

By Fay Ngina | Sun 27 May 2018 01:24pm

here-s-how-to-easily-make-sh-50-000-in-two-weeks

Lifestyle

Here's how to easily make Sh 50,000 in two weeks

By Nessa Shera | Sun 27 May 2018 12:45pm

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

francis wambua

francis wambua

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Hudson Mukanzi

Hudson Mukanzi

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng