Radio Maisha, the home of radio geniuses

With only 25 frequencies nationwide, the Mombasa Road based media house managed to come out as the Favorite Radio Station (Under People's Choice Category) in the just concluded KUZA Awards 2018 organized by Communications Authority of Kenya. The radio was voted by over 4 million strong listeners and emerged as no. 1 FM station in the country which seemed to verify their 'Radio Zaidi Ya Radio' slogan.

Their 8th birthday was marked on 24rd May 2018, a date it was launched back in 2010 by then Standard Group's Ltd Deputy Chairman and Chief Stategist, Paul Melly and The Head of Radio, Tom Jappani whom to date still holds the position and has over 18 years of radio experience (10 years of working for BBC Swahili, London based Radio and 8 years at Radio Maisha)

The radio strictly plays African contemporary music to nature and promote African talents as well as upholding our African culture and dignity. Dj 2one2, who is the Chief Music Consultant at Standard Group works hand to hand with his team to ensure the music library is upto date and entertaining to their listeners.

Make a date with Radio Maisha's geniuses for a whole day of fun and laughter; Alex Mwakideu and Otoyo works hard to ensure your breakfast is brought to you at the comfort of your bed from 6-10AM, whereas Emmanuel Mwashumbe and the king of commedy, Shugaboy drives you from work to home after a tiresome day from 4-7PM on weekdays. Get hooked up with Radio Maisha on 95.9 FM, Webuye, 90.5 Kericho, 105.1 Mombasa and Meru, 105.7 Nyeri, 104.5 Nakuru, 105.3 Kisumu and Nairobi on 102.7. Radio Maisha, Tuko Mbele Pamoja.



