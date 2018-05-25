+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

News
Renowned MP attempts suicide after one of his wives disappears with Sh10 million
By Grapevine | Updated May 25, 2018 at 07:45 EAT
renowned-mp-attempts-suicide-after-one-of-his-wives-disappears-with-sh10-million
MP's wife made away with Sh10 million
SUMMARY

A second-term MP tried to commit suicide after he found out his young wife had disappeared with sh10 million 

A popular lawmaker has been put under suicide watch.

This is after the second term MP attempted to take away his own life after one of his wives made away with Sh10 million.


See Also: ‘My ex-boyfriend attempted suicides before, I am not to blame for his death’ — Chuka University student

According to sources, the legislator had collected his mortgage and car loan money from a local bank and asked his young wife to keep it in the house. 


See Also: 10 things that differentiate JAB students from self sponsored students

But the MP was shocked when he found the cash he had stashed in a safe missing and attempted to kill himself.

He was luckily rushed to hospital.


See Also: Here's five tips on how to perfectly hack an internship

It is believed that the lady in her early 30s has fled with her young lover.

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



suicide
MP
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Popular Stories
Featured Sections
Related Stories
broke-veteran-mp-shocks-many-seeks-help-to-pay-for-legal-services

News

Broke veteran MP shocks many - seeks help to pay for legal services

By The Grapevine | Tue 22 May 2018 07:53am

five-cv-mistakes-that-could-cost-you-that-dream-job

Lifestyle

Five CV mistakes that could cost you that dream job

By The Guardian | Mon 21 May 2018 10:44am

five-items-your-mpango-wa-kando-hides-in-your-house-secretly

Lifestyle

Five items your 'mpango wa kando' hides in your house secretly

By Robert Abong'o | Sat 19 May 2018 12:57pm

More From This Author
brace-yourself-for-blackout-today-if-you-live-in-these-regions-kenya-power

News

Brace yourself for blackout today if you live in these regions - Kenya Power

By Robert Abong'o | Fri 25 May 2018 10:05am

popular-senator-tells-students-to-bet-but-wants-jobs-created

News

Popular Senator tells students to bet - but wants jobs created

By Stephen Mburu | Fri 25 May 2018 09:57am

kabianga-university-students-up-in-arms-after-administration-issues-notice-with-huge-typo

Campus Vibe

Kabianga University students up in arms after administration issues notice with huge 'typo'

By James Mwangi | Fri 25 May 2018 09:41am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

francis wambua

francis wambua

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

KEVIN OJIAMBO

KEVIN OJIAMBO

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Hudson Mukanzi

Hudson Mukanzi