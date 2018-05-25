renowned-mp-attempts-suicide-after-one-of-his-wives-disappears-with-sh10-million

SUMMARY A second-term MP tried to commit suicide after he found out his young wife had disappeared with sh10 million

A popular lawmaker has been put under suicide watch.

This is after the second term MP attempted to take away his own life after one of his wives made away with Sh10 million. ​





According to sources, the legislator had collected his mortgage and car loan money from a local bank and asked his young wife to keep it in the house.





But the MP was shocked when he found the cash he had stashed in a safe missing and attempted to kill himself.

He was luckily rushed to hospital.





It is believed that the lady in her early 30s has fled with her young lover.





​