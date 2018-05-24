pain-of-woman-with-needle-stuck-in-her-birth-canal-after-hospital-machinery-breaks-down

SUMMARY Macklin Amunga, an 18-year-old woman went through a lot of difficulties when giving birth

Her birth canal was too small to allow the baby through and she would require a minor procedure to give the child a safe passage into the world

After successful delivery, medics embarked on stitching her up, but the needle broke and got lodged in the new mother’s birth canal

What was meant to be a normal delivery sparked a chain of events that left her horrified.

The pain shooting through her body every few minutes was excruciating. ​

Macklin Amunga, 18, was however determined to brave it, buoyed by visions of holding her baby in her arms in just a few hours.

It was May 10, 2018, and Ms. Amunga had just checked into Bulondo Dispensary at the onset of labor pains.

But there seemed to be a problem. Her birth canal was too small to allow the baby through and she would require a minor procedure to give the child a safe passage into the world.

That procedure would, however, mark the beginning of Amunga’s woes.

After successful delivery, medics embarked on stitching her up, but the needle broke and got lodged in the new mother’s birth canal.

That needle has been the source of great discomfort for Amunga, who The Standard found at Bungoma County Referral Hospital on Tuesday.

She had been referred to the county facility for corrective surgery to remove the needle.

Instead of being at home bonding with her new-born son, Amunga had to remain in the hospital for two weeks because the machine required for the operation had broken down.

“The nurses at Bulondo Dispensary did a minor operation to help me deliver but part of the needle got stuck inside me and it is causing me a lot of pain,” she told The Standard.

Amunga’s husband, Maxwell Simiyu, said it was a terrifying experience for the first-time parents.

He said what they had hoped would be a normal delivery to welcome their first child had turned into a two-week nightmare.

Mr. Simiyu claimed health workers at the dispensary hurriedly placed his wife and the infant in an ambulance and rushed them to the referral hospital after realizing their mistake.

“We were glad that our first-born was coming into the world but this turned out to be a scary experience as my wife has had to spend two weeks in hospital,” he said.

Dash home

Simiyu had to spend a few days away from their Namwacha village home, five kilometers away. Occasionally, he would dash home for a bath while his mother-in-law, Selpher Otenyo, nursed the baby.

He said the family would seek compensation from the county government for not acting fast to relieve his wife’s pain.

Bungoma County Medical Superintendent Magrina Mayama confirmed receiving the patient.

Dr. Mayama said they took Amunga to theatre for surgery to remove the needle but an imaging machine to help doctors locate the needle was out of order.

She added that they advised Amunga’s relatives to move her to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret but they declined, citing financial constraints.

“We have no money to move to another hospital to seek help,” Amunga said.



