News
Brace yourself for blackout today if you live in these regions - Kenya Power
By Robert Abong'o | Updated May 25, 2018 at 10:05 EAT
Kenya Power workers on site [STANDARD]
SUMMARY

Kenya Power has announced that there will be power interruptions in several regions of the country today

Here are the places that will experience blackout today

Kenya Power is scheduled to have routine maintenance checks today.

The scheduled power outages will allow them to run maintenance checks.

The areas will have not power from 9 am to 5 pm.

Here are the regions scheduled to experience power outage today: 

Please prepare adequately. 

kenya power
power outage
blackout
