VIDEO: Governor Mutahi Kahiga shocks Nyeri residents with ‘unusual’ culture

Most people did not seem familiar with the culture

Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga on Saturday 18 May shocked his county residents with a culture that most people did not seem to be familiar with.



The Governor, during the 2nd day of the Nyeri Tourism and Cultural Festival that took place at the at Dedan Kimathi Kamukunji stadium, caused mixed reactions on social media after posting a Goat Race video as one of their cultures.





According to Governor Kahiga, the event was sponsored by the National Bank of Kenya.





“Starting off the goat race (one of the cultural events) at Dedan Kimathi Kamukunji stadium, Nyeri town during the 2nd day of Nyeri Tourism and Cultural Festival. The goat derby has been sponsored by the National Bank of Kenya,” posted the governor.





A lot of netizens kept asking what kind of a culture that was since most of them did not seem to recognize it.

Here are some of the reactions;



