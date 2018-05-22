+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

News
VIDEO: Governor Mutahi Kahiga shocks Nyeri residents with ‘unusual’ culture
By Fay Ngina | Updated May 22, 2018 at 12:09 EAT
video-governor-mutahi-kahiga-shocks-nyeri-residents-with-unusual-culture
Governor Kahiga on goat race culture
SUMMARY
  • Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga shocked the county residents with goat race culture
  • Most people did not seem familiar with the culture

Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga on Saturday 18 May shocked his county residents with a culture that most people did not seem to be familiar with.


The Governor, during the 2nd day of the Nyeri Tourism and Cultural Festival that took place at the at Dedan Kimathi Kamukunji stadium, caused mixed reactions on social media after posting a Goat Race video as one of their cultures.


According to Governor Kahiga, the event was sponsored by the National Bank of Kenya.


“Starting off the goat race (one of the cultural events) at Dedan Kimathi Kamukunji stadium, Nyeri town during the 2nd day of Nyeri Tourism and Cultural Festival. The goat derby has been sponsored by the National Bank of Kenya,” posted the governor.


A lot of netizens kept asking what kind of a culture that was since most of them did not seem to recognize it.

Here are some of the reactions;

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



Mutahi Kahiga
nyeri governor
goat race
culture
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Popular Stories
Featured Sections
More From This Author
video-governor-mutahi-kahiga-shocks-nyeri-residents-with-unusual-culture

News

VIDEO: Governor Mutahi Kahiga shocks Nyeri residents with ‘unusual’ culture

By Fay Ngina | Tue 22 May 2018 12:09pm

cctv-footage-olive-restaurant-claims-breastfeeding-woman-lied-about-the-incident

News

CCTV Footage: Olive restaurant claims breastfeeding woman lied about the incident

By Fay Ngina | Tue 22 May 2018 09:39am

kathy-kiuna-on-the-spot-after-her-tithing-remarks

News

Kathy Kiuna on the spot after her tithing remarks

By Fay Ngina | Tue 22 May 2018 09:31am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

francis wambua

francis wambua

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Hudson Mukanzi

Hudson Mukanzi

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng