shock-as-top-name-is-left-out-of-argentina-s-world-cup-squad

Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli has named his final 23-man squad set to represent Argentina in the World Cup.

The squad, which boasts of having stars from Europe’s biggest leagues, has three goalkeepers, seven defenders, nine midfielders and four strikers. ​

One surprise omission from Sampaoli’s squad is Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi.

Icardi finished the 2017-18 season joint top scorer in the Serie A with 29 goals.





Sampaoli’s selection raised questions among fans, considering the team’s failure to capitalise much in front of goal, managing to score only 19 times in 18 World Cup qualifying matches.

The idea that Mauro Icardi has been left out because of Wanda or Maxi misses the mark, but his World Cup absence is a huge mistake for an Argentina side short of firepower https://t.co/YOT3qWxb2e— Daniel Edwards (@DanEdwardsGoal) May 21, 2018

We live in a world where the Argentina manager picks Manuel Lanzini but leaves out 29 goals in 34 games Mauro Icardi, from his World Cup squad. See Also: Neymar? Brazil release final squad set to play in the World Cup May 21, 2018

Jorge Sampaoli is making a huge mistake leaving out "Mauro Icardi". He really needs a star man to play the finisher and give Messi more freedom to do what he does best. But with the likes of Higuain won't go any far pic.twitter.com/VHRPnQTZvz— Thee Urban Lad (@wambogo_geofrey) May 21, 2018

Not even the likes of Roberto Baggio, Ronaldo (Brazilian), Christian Vieri, Zlatan Ibrahimovi? or Samuel Eto'o had scored as many as Mauro Icardi's 29 goals in a single Serie A season.



Wasn't enough to convince Jorge Sampaoli to take him to the World Cup though.— Premier League Panel (@PremLeaguePanel) May 21, 2018

Here’s Argentina’s final 23-man squad:

GOALKEEPERS:

Sergio Romero (Man United)

Willy Caballero (Chelsea)

Franco Armani (River Plate).

Defenders: Gabriel Mercado (Sevilla)

Marcos Rojo (Manchester United)

Nicolas Otamendi (Manchester City)

Federico Fazio (Roma)

Marcos Acuna (Sporting Lisbon)

Cristian Ansaldi (Torino).

MIDFIELDERS:

Maximiliano Meza (Independiente)

Angel Di Maria (PSG)

Manuel Lanzini (West Ham)

Giovani Lo Celso (PSG)

Ever Banega (Sevilla)

Lucas Biglia (AC Milan)

Eduardo Salvio (Benfica)

Cristian Pavon (Boca Juniors)

Javier Mascherano (Hebei China Fortune)

STRIKERS:

Paulo Dybala (Juventus)

Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

Gonzalo Higuain (Juventus)

Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)



