Just who is Unai Emery? What you need to know about Arsenal’s new manager

SUMMARY According to various news outlets in Europe, former Paris St. Germain coach Unai Emery is set to become the new Arsenal manager. Emery, who has led Paris St Germain to a domestic treble in the season that has just concluded, is said to have emerged as the favourite to succeed Wenger following a thorough recruitment process that saw all the candidates interviewed before a decision was made.

But who is Unai Emery? Most Arsenal fans never knew much about the former PSG coach until news of his appointment surfaced.



He began his managerial career in 2005 after spending his whole playing career in Spain’s second tier of football, the Segunda Division. After being sidelined with a knee injury in the 2004-05 season, Emery was given the manager’s role in Spanish side Lorca, where he helped the club get promoted to the second division. He even beat Malaga, a La Liga side in the Copa Del Rey during his tenure at Lorca. ​





He then was appointed Almeria manager in 2006, going on to guide them to their first ever promotion in 2007. They finished 8th in La Liga, prompting Emery to move to Valencia.

Succeeding former Everton boss Ronald Koeman at Valencia in 2008, he led the club to a sixth-place finish, earning the Europa League qualification despite the struggles the club went through at the time. In the 2009-10 season, he ensured Valencia qualified for the Champions League following a third-place finish in the league. He, however, was eliminated in the Europa League quarter-final by Juventus.





In the 2010-11 campaign, Valencia was eliminated in the Champions League round of 16 by German outfit Schalke, which was followed by Copa Del Rey elimination at the hands of Villarreal at the same stage. He finished 3rd in the league, qualifying for the Champions League again.

He left Valencia in June 2012 after the club finished 3rd in La Liga.

Emery then moved to Russia to manager Spartak Moscow but never lasted long after a series of poor results. He was sacked on November 25th.





On January 14, 2013, Emery returned to management, taking charge of Sevilla where he made his name in terms of securing trophies. In his first season, the club finished 6th on the log but won three- back-to-back Europa League titles after beating Benfica in 2014, Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk in 2015 and Liverpool in 2016.

In 2016, he announced that he would be leaving the Spanish club and later joined French giants Paris St Germain.

He succeeded Laurent Blanc at PSG and in his first season, he beat Olympique Lyon 4-1 to the Trophee des Champions. In the same season, he led PSG to a second place group finish in the Champions League but was eliminated in the second round by Barcelona.





Perhaps the negative highlight of his career, PSG throwing away a 4-0 home lead to lose 6-1 in the Camp Nou.

In April 2016, he secured the les Rouge-et-bleu following a 4-1 win over Monaco in the Coupe de la Ligue final.

In the 2017-18 season, Emery led PSG to a domestic treble, winning the Ligue 1 title, the Coupe de France and the Coupe de la Ligue.

He will now become Arsenal’s next manager. He is 46 years old.

He had announced that he would step down from his role as manager after the final game of the season and will be replaced by former Borussia Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel, who has been appointed to lead PSG for the next two seasons.

