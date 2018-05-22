kathy-kiuna-on-the-spot-after-her-tithing-remarks

SUMMARY Reverend Kathy Kiuna remarks on tithing have evoked a lot of reactions on social media

She told worshippers that they cannot give tithe and remain poor

Reverend Kathy Kiuna of Jubilee Christian Church (JCC) is on the spot on Twitter after telling worshippers that they cannot give tithes sincerely and remain poor.

“Tithing is an obedience issue. You cannot be a tither, a sincere tither and remain poor,” she posted. ​

The Preacher made the remarks during a teaching on obedience.





Her message was, however, not taken so well with most of the social media users. Most people were especially angry after the preacher promised people that they will drive cars at the end of last year.





Here are some reactions for netizens;

The Bible teaches me to tithe because I have been blessed, not to tithe to be blessed. A tithe is a sign of being thankful, in fact the Bible clear on this, a tithe is returning to God (because you've been blessed) and not asking from God (God is incorruptible).— Leakey Rosasi (@LeeRosasi) May 21, 2018

Why only tithing?or money related preaching?You mean the Bible is all about money?— Eric,MGH (@ngungah) May 20, 2018

what have YOU done with to help the poor with your accumulated wealth instead???! when was the last time YOU visited the sick and poor and orphaned and offered them spiritual and physical help?— Deluxe (@jmwathi26) May 20, 2018

It would be very hard for the Rich to See Heaven, Than a Camel Pass through the Eye of a needle~ The Bible.



You are not exceptional.



Better be poor than being Rich, if you are looking forward to See Heaven, That is to say the Poor has less demand than the Rich.— Julius Caesar (@Nichoduor) May 21, 2018

I wish you focused on the Gospel of the cross. Salvation and forgiveness of sins instead of prosperity Gospel.— King Fred Asira (@FredAsira) May 20, 2018

Tithing and offering is a statement of faith not a state of poverty or wellness. I look forward to hear from you that you have been misunderstood or taken out of context. #ProsperityGospel— Leakey Rosasi (@LeeRosasi) May 21, 2018

Richness is in the heart. Not in material possessions. Happiness and peace of mind is the true richness#ProsperitygospelIsALie— eric zeez (@eric_zeez) May 20, 2018

There are no Levites living! However we have the poor , widows and orphans. We give to them. God will provide whether you tithe or not. Its not about conditions.— Moses Ndegerege (@ndegeregemoses) May 21, 2018

Kindly define "Poor" in spirit or material wealth? Coz u can't buy salvation by monetary.— Dan Lugosi (@dnlugosi) May 21, 2018

prosperity gospel doesn't spare any organ of the body, it touches all. problem is the real Salvation Gospel doesn't touch most hearts these days. Continue tithing in search of wealth, it will never come! and then you miss Heaven, double tragedy!— ANDREW GUANTAI (@guantai_mugiira) May 21, 2018

Is it? How true is this? This statement makes tithing look more of a bribe to God than anything else! Which shouldn’t be the case.— Abednego Osindi (@AOsindi254) May 22, 2018

Obedience issue true it is. The poor bit...... I wonder. Jesus said "the poor you will always have among you"— flavour mbili (@flavourmbili) May 22, 2018

