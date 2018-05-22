Rift Valley county official using 'heavy connections' to harass local contractors

SUMMARY A government official is said to be using his connections to harass local contractors All those who have raised reservations about the way he operates have been threatened with unspecified consequences

A government official based in a county in the Rift Valley is using his connections to harass local contractors.

The official has been in the country for close to a year and during this period, he has ensured that tenders are given to outsiders. ​

He works for one of those agencies in charge of roads.

All those who have raised reservations about the way he operates have been threatened with unspecified consequences.





Over the weekend, for instance, a chairperson of the contractors was locked up and spend the night in the cells, after he confronted the ‘highly connected’ individual in the procurement department.



