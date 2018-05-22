+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

News
Rift Valley county official using 'heavy connections' to harass local contractors
By Grapevine | Updated May 22, 2018 at 08:13 EAT
rift-valley-county-official-using-heavy-connections-to-harass-local-contractors
Road construction in Kenya [COURTESY]
SUMMARY

A government official is said to be using his connections to harass local contractors

All those who have raised reservations about the way he operates have been threatened with unspecified consequences

A government official based in a county in the Rift Valley is using his connections to harass local contractors.

The official has been in the country for close to a year and during this period, he has ensured that tenders are given to outsiders.

He works for one of those agencies in charge of roads.

See Also: Kenya National Highways Authority gives list of roads to avoid during the rainy season

All those who have raised reservations about the way he operates have been threatened with unspecified consequences.


Over the weekend, for instance, a chairperson of the contractors was locked up and spend the night in the cells, after he confronted the ‘highly connected’ individual in the procurement department.

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



road construction
roads
rift valley
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Popular Stories
Featured Sections
More From This Author
rift-valley-county-official-using-heavy-connections-to-harass-local-contractors

News

Rift Valley county official using 'heavy connections' to harass local contractors

By Grapevine | Tue 22 May 2018 08:13am

broke-veteran-mp-shocks-many-seeks-help-to-pay-for-legal-services

News

Broke veteran MP shocks many - seeks help to pay for legal services

By The Grapevine | Tue 22 May 2018 07:53am

photos-clerk-struggles-to-stay-awake-in-court-as-learned-friends-argue-their-cases

News

PHOTOS: Clerk struggles to stay awake in court as 'learned friends' argue their cases

By Denish Ochieng | Tue 22 May 2018 07:46am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

francis wambua

francis wambua

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Hudson Mukanzi

Hudson Mukanzi

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng