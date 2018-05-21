+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

Lifestyle
This is why men cheat the most in relationships
By Fay Ngina | Updated May 21, 2018 at 09:17 EAT
this-is-why-men-cheat-the-most-in-relationships
Why men cheat the most in relationships
SUMMARY
  • Men cheat because it is hard for some of them to be satisfied with one woman
  • They also have the notion that if they sleep with a lot of women, they become some sort of hero

Someone once asked me whom I thought cheated the most in relationships and the gender that immediately clicked my mind was the male. I tend to think that men usually cheat the most compared to the women.

However, this was my mere assumption and so I decided to take a survey by asking an equal number of both men and women the same question.


See Also: Five CV mistakes that could cost you that dream job

Most women vowed that it is hard for them to cheat when they truly love the guy. I believe this is because women love with their hearts and men with their minds. Even Ali Kiba in his song ' Mapenzi yana run dunia', there is a part where he says, 'ujue mwanamke akipende huwa anapenda kweli'.

Men, on the other hand, confessed that they do cheat when they are in relationships. One guy told me that he cheated once and the girlfriend found out without him giving any signs; this is where you will hear that women have the 6th sense, which is true.


See Also: Six reasons why hot women are annoying

I have never really understood why a man cheats a lot especially if the girlfriend or the wife gives him everything he desires. I am not saying that women do not cheat, they do, but men cheat a lot.

From the survey I took, I realized that men cheat because it is hard for some of them to be satisfied with one woman. They also have the notion that if they sleep with a lot of women, they become some sort of hero. Well, that's crazy as it sounds.

See Also: Why Judiciary has rejected some laws by Parliament

Women, on the other hand, cannot live with the thought of screwing around. For starters they will be called sluts and two, they have a conscience that will haunt them for a long time.

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



men
cheat
women
relationships
infidelity
marriage
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Popular Stories
Featured Sections
Related Stories
men-it-s-your-fault-she-s-fat

Lifestyle

Men, it’s your fault she's fat

By Eric Djemba | Sun 20 May 2018 11:19am

five-reasons-why-you-are-hot-and-still-single

Lifestyle

Five reasons why you are hot and still single

By Karuri Muthaka | Sun 20 May 2018 10:01am

five-reasons-why-you-should-never-hesitate-to-marry-a-kisii-lady

Lifestyle

Five reasons why you should never hesitate to marry a Kisii lady

By Hillary Gisore | Sun 20 May 2018 09:12am

More From This Author
do-you-get-different-amounts-of-prepaid-tokens-for-the-same-amount-of-money-kenya-power-explains-why

News

Do you get different amounts of prepaid tokens for the same amount of money? Kenya Power explains why

By Fay Ngina | Mon 21 May 2018 12:19pm

njugush-goes-emotional-after-surprise-birthday-gift-from-wife

Entertainment

Njugush goes emotional after surprise birthday gift from wife

By Fay Ngina | Mon 21 May 2018 11:47am

five-cv-mistakes-that-could-cost-you-that-dream-job

Lifestyle

Five CV mistakes that could cost you that dream job

By The Guardian | Mon 21 May 2018 10:44am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

francis wambua

francis wambua

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Hudson Mukanzi

Hudson Mukanzi

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng