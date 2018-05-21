six-interesting-things-about-chief-justice-david-maraga-you-did-not-know

SUMMARY David Kenani Maraga is a Lawyer and a jurist and the chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Kenya He is the 14th Chief Justice of Kenya

1. Justice Maraga is the 14th Chief Justice of the Republic of Kenya and the President of the Supreme Court. He is currently leading a seven-judge bench in determining the presidential election petition.



2. He was born on January 12, 1951 in Bonyamatuta, Nyamira County and schooled in Sironga District Education Boards (DEB) Primary School located at Bogichora in Nyamira County from 1961 to 1967 where he was awarded Certificate of Primary Education (CPE). ​

3. In 1968, he proceeded for his O-level education, the East African School Certificate at Maranda High School in Siaya County. Thereafter in 1972, he joined Kisii High School for the East African Advanced Certificate, A-level at Kisii High School.

4. After graduation, he joined the Kenya School of Law and pursued a Diploma in Legal Practice ushering him into the skills and knowledge of law. In 1974, Maraga was a law student at the University of Nairobi and he was awarded a bachelor’s degree. Later, he obtained his Masters of Laws from the same University.

5. With the position of the Chief Justice age-limit of 70, Maraga will only serve for one term and the judicial service commission will interview applicants for his replacement.

6. Being a staunch Seventh Day Adventist has categorical he has said he cannot work on Saturday in line with his Sabbath day Adventist faith. He said he cannot compromise church for work.



