six-reasons-why-hot-women-are-annoying

Most of them never try anything and totally averse to any experimentation

Most gorgeous women are dull and totally disinterested in anything other than what looks back from the mirror. They don’t make any attempt to read an interesting book or watch a good movie to help them nurture a sufficient intellectual mettle to sustain a decent conversation. And when they do, they are too snobbish to participate in a conversation with ordinary mortals.

Beautiful women equally have this annoying habit of overrating their beauty assuming they are Halle Berry or Scarlett Johansson to every man, forgetting that men are attracted to different things on the female body. I have met men (and surprisingly a huge number) who don’t fancy huge bottoms at all. I also know men who don’t care about facial beauty. So when I flirt with a pretty woman without any erotic intentions and she treats me like a leper, it gets my blood boiling. ​

This insecurity is purely unnecessary. Most beautiful women are very misanthropic. They think every man wants to tap and disappear, thus they tend to be overcautious. Yet, being overly cautious is step one towards a stupid mistake.

My other gripe with beautiful women is that they are lazy. Nearly all of them from the self-proclaimed models to the busy career lady-if beautiful, she probably can’t cook to save herself from a refugee camp or a local fast food joint. And when they cook anything beyond boiling eggs, it is normally lousy accompanied by that sympathetic look of ‘look, I’m beautiful it absolves me of every shortcoming’.

Utter nonsense. Besides, as many men as possible have told me of how gorgeous women are lousy in virtually everything. Most of them never try anything and totally averse to any experimentation. For me beautiful women are only good as trophy girlfriends; to flaunt to our male peers and make other women especially those who rejected us feel jealous. But just like all men, past a certain age, you know beauty should rank the lowest when selecting a suitable life-long partner.

And finally, given many men pursue beautiful women, these women invariably know they are constantly in demand. This makes them ignorantly proud. This makes them dismiss suitable men. This makes them single and vulnerable most of the time. The older they get, the worse it gets. I can bet here that, some of the loneliest, bored people are those poster-beautiful women. They should change and loosen up.



