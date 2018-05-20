+ Post your Story

Lifestyle
12 ways your career can ruin your marriage
By Dayan Masinde | Updated May 20, 2018 at 09:06 EAT
SUMMARY
  • If you work far from your spouse, make effort to communicate frequently lest you two drift apart and fall
  • If your work is very demanding, working odd hours, make time for family
1. If your job is stressful or you are doing a job you don't like, be careful not to take your frustrations of it on your spouse. ​2. If you own a business or you are the boss at some high level at work, do not bring your title back home and speak to your spouse if you are his or her boss.
See Also: Five reasons why you are hot and still single
3. If you work in a career that demands you to toughen up like in the military, police or a security firm, when you get home have a heart. Do not be combative, secretive and harsh at home.4. If you work in the entertainment industry where you have fans and people cheer you on because of your talent and good looks, don't let it get to your head and start taking your spouse for granted. Do all you can to make your spouse secure and to publicly affirm your commitment to your marriage. Fans can easily abandon you and go to the latest act as soon as your shelf life ends but your spouse is for life.5. If you are a pastor, be careful you don't spend too much time doing the business of the church, serving people, sacrificing your night and day, fighting fires that you forget to be there for your own family.
See Also: Five reasons why you should never hesitate to marry a Kisii lady
6. If you are part of cabin crew or your job entails travelling a lot, don't take that as a licence to cheat in your various destinations or a reason to look down on your spouse because you live the high life travelling and dining in luxury.7. If you are a counselor or social worker, take care of your emotions as you handle people's issues, lest the issues of others weigh you down that you have no positive energy to enjoy with your spouse.8. If you work far from your spouse, make effort to communicate frequently lest you two drift apart and fall. Visit each other regularly and plan how you two can live in the same house for good as soon as possible.
See Also: Five items your 'mpango wa kando' hides in your house secretly
9. If your job is very intellectual, you are a lawyer, a professor or philosopher; do not talk to your spouse in a condescending way because you feel you know more.10. If your job entails being with children, when you get to your spouse, stop the child talk and tone; you're dealing with a grown up, have adult conversations.11. If your work is politics and governance, first govern your home. Do not be consumed seeking votes, approval, applause and recognition from others that you forget your home.12. If your work is very demanding, working odd hours, make time for family. People make time for what is important.Don't excel in your professional life and fail in marriage lifeIn my new book, MANHOOD SERIES, I remind men that the role of women is not just in the home and they shouldn't block their wife from pursuing financial goals and dreams. I remind men not to be intimidated by an economically powerful wife. I remind men that there is more to being a man than making money. Your cash is not your real worth.In my other new book, WOMANHOOD SERIES, I show women why they need to make their own money, I show them how the greatest weapon a husband who wants to cheat or hurt his wife uses is his money. I show women how to love using money, be wise about money and how the Proverbs 31 woman was industrious and a business woman.© Dayan MasindeTo purchase the MANHOOD SERIES written by Dayan Masinde, MPESA Ksh. 200 to 0721590954, then text the word MAN and your email address to the same number and the book will be sent to your email address for you to download and read on your phone or computer.To purchase the WOMANHOOD SERIES written by Dayan Masinde, MPESA Ksh. 200 to 0721590954, then text the word WOMAN and your email address to the same number and the book will be sent to your email address for you to download and read on your phone or computer.

