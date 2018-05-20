12-ways-your-career-can-ruin-your-marriage

If you work far from your spouse, make effort to communicate frequently lest you two drift apart and fall
If your work is very demanding, working odd hours, make time for family
1. If your job is stressful or you are doing a job you don't like, be careful not to take your frustrations of it on your spouse. 2. If you own a business or you are the boss at some high level at work, do not bring your title back home and speak to your spouse if you are his or her boss.
3. If you work in a career that demands you to toughen up like in the military, police or a security firm, when you get home have a heart. Do not be combative, secretive and harsh at home.4. If you work in the entertainment industry where you have fans and people cheer you on because of your talent and good looks, don't let it get to your head and start taking your spouse for granted. Do all you can to make your spouse secure and to publicly affirm your commitment to your marriage. Fans can easily abandon you and go to the latest act as soon as your shelf life ends but your spouse is for life.5. If you are a pastor, be careful you don't spend too much time doing the business of the church, serving people, sacrificing your night and day, fighting fires that you forget to be there for your own family.
6. If you are part of cabin crew or your job entails travelling a lot, don't take that as a licence to cheat in your various destinations or a reason to look down on your spouse because you live the high life travelling and dining in luxury.7. If you are a counselor or social worker, take care of your emotions as you handle people's issues, lest the issues of others weigh you down that you have no positive energy to enjoy with your spouse.8. If you work far from your spouse, make effort to communicate frequently lest you two drift apart and fall. Visit each other regularly and plan how you two can live in the same house for good as soon as possible.
