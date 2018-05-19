Does your girlfriend's best friend want you? Here are seven obvious signs

SUMMARY Best Friends 'bffs' can either make or break a relationship Some people find themselves cheating on their spouses with their best friends easily There are several signs that your girlfriend's best friend is eyeing you

In modern relationships, best friends play a huge role in making the relationship work or break.

Best friends are mainly confidants when it comes to secrets about the relationship. ​

However, sometimes when best friends get too close to the relationship, it becomes impossible to leave them out of anything, creating problems when you want to have intimate conversations.

Here are the top 7 signs that your lady’s best friend may have intentions of sleeping with you:

She always laughs at your jokes

Even when your jokes are awfully lame, she will always smile or giggle, suggesting that she recognised the joke just to please you. She always looks at you smiling even when your girlfriend is around. Even when you say something serious in a funny way, she will laugh the hardest.

Hurls insults at you as a way of flirting

She might say something like “You jerk” while touching your biceps or pecs, showing you that you are not a jerk after all. She just wants you.

She tries anything possible to hang out with you alone

She notices the best times when your girlfriend is not around to hang out with you. She might want some alone time with you just to flirt with you or tell you what she wants. Sometimes she starts to hate when you, your girlfriend and her hang out together.

Constant adjustment when she’s around you

She might toss her hair side to side several times when you are around so that you notice her. She might also flip her bra strap when she’s close to you so that you start having funny ideas in your mind. When she does this around you, she is not trying to be comfortable but to get you attention and look more attractive.

She invites you to her place when she’s getting ready

You, your girl and her best friend might have planned to meet somewhere and she might call you to come pick her up while she is still preparing herself. You might get to her place and find her with a towel still on. This is meant to make you picture her when she’s naked.

She eats suggestively when around you

Whenever you are around, she puts food in her mouth in a very suggestive way, for example, she might lick a lollipop suggestively so that you notice her mouth movements.

She never turns you down when you ask her to hang out

Even if she’s your girlfriend’s best friend, she will never turn down any invitation offered by you, even if it just a meet up for lunch. She always seems to have time to be around you and this might mean that she’s interested in you.

It is important that you stay away from your girlfriend’s best friend if you want a healthy relationship. Though some best friends do not behave in this manner, some might make you fall for the trick and end your relationship.



Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world? Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website

​