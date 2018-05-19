+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

Sports
‘I don’t want to lie to you’ – Mourinho worries Man United fans with doubts about top player’s availability for FA Cup final
By Robert Abong'o | Updated May 19, 2018 at 11:09 EAT
i-don-t-want-to-lie-to-you-mourinho-worries-man-united-fans-with-doubts-about-top-player-s-availability-for-fa-cup-final
Mourinho speaks to Pogba [COURTESY]
SUMMARY

Manchester United face Chelsea in the FA Cup final at Wembley today.

Both Chelsea and Man United have not lifted a trophy this season 

Manchester United face Chelsea in the FA Cup final at Wembley today.

With silverware on the line, both managers will be hoping for a win, just to end a rather dreadful season on a high.

Speaking during a pre-match press conference on Friday, Mourinho assured the press that under fire French attacker Antony Martial is fit but express concern about Lukaku’s fitness ahead of the game, saying he’s still not sure until the last moment.

See Also: MIND GAMES: Eden Hazard reveals secret about ‘Mourinho’s style’ ahead of FA Cup final


“Martial is fit. Lukaku we have to wait until the last moment. I don’t want to lie to you and say he doesn’t play and he plays,” said Mourinho.

See Also: PHOTOS: See which Man United player failed to get on the bus for FA Cup final against Chelsea

Lukaku was subbed off in the 50th minute of Man United’s 2-1 humbling of Arsenal at Old Trafford and missed the team’s 1-0 defeat at Brighton.


Mourinho also said that winning the FA cup would make a difference in a rather criticism-filled season. Öfcourse it makes a difference. But one thing is to make a difference and another is to consider the season good or bad because of one match,” he explained.

See Also: MOURINHO DECIDES: Players who look set to leave Old Trafford after the FA Cup final

The manager also said that he would not analyse his players and would not change his analysis of the whole season based on one important match.

“I’m not going to analyse them because of one important match. I’m not going to change my analysis of the season because of one match. Not at all,” Mourinho added. 

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



FA Cup final
Jose Mourinho
manchester united
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Popular Stories
Featured Sections
Related Stories
jose-mourinho-gives-worrying-update-on-romelu-lukaku-s-injury-ahead-of-watford-clash

Sports

Jose Mourinho gives worrying update on Romelu Lukaku’s injury ahead of Watford clash

By Robert Abong'o | Sat 12 May 2018 10:10am

pogba-and-rashford-leaving-jose-mourinho-sets-social-media-abuzz-with-latest-comments

Sports

Pogba and Rashford leaving? – Jose Mourinho sets social media abuzz with latest comments

By Robert Abong'o | Thu 10 May 2018 10:33am

mourinho-delivers-bad-news-about-injured-romelu-lukaku

Sports

Mourinho delivers bad news about injured Romelu Lukaku

By Robert Abong'o | Thu 10 May 2018 08:27am

More From This Author
why-it-is-better-to-marry-a-girl-from-ushago-than-a-city-slay-queen

Lifestyle

Why it is better to marry a girl from 'Ushago' than a city slay queen

By Brian Onyiego | Sat 19 May 2018 11:37am

i-don-t-want-to-lie-to-you-mourinho-worries-man-united-fans-with-doubts-about-top-player-s-availability-for-fa-cup-final

Sports

‘I don’t want to lie to you’ – Mourinho worries Man United fans with doubts about top player’s availability for FA Cup final

By Robert Abong'o | Sat 19 May 2018 11:09am

mind-games-eden-hazard-reveals-secret-about-mourinho-s-style-ahead-of-fa-cup-final

Sports

MIND GAMES: Eden Hazard reveals secret about ‘Mourinho’s style’ ahead of FA Cup final

By Robert Abong'o | Sat 19 May 2018 10:10am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

francis wambua

francis wambua

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Hudson Mukanzi

Hudson Mukanzi

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng