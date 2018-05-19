‘I don’t want to lie to you’ – Mourinho worries Man United fans with doubts about top player’s availability for FA Cup final

SUMMARY Manchester United face Chelsea in the FA Cup final at Wembley today. Both Chelsea and Man United have not lifted a trophy this season

Manchester United face Chelsea in the FA Cup final at Wembley today.

With silverware on the line, both managers will be hoping for a win, just to end a rather dreadful season on a high. ​

Speaking during a pre-match press conference on Friday, Mourinho assured the press that under fire French attacker Antony Martial is fit but express concern about Lukaku’s fitness ahead of the game, saying he’s still not sure until the last moment.





“Martial is fit. Lukaku we have to wait until the last moment. I don’t want to lie to you and say he doesn’t play and he plays,” said Mourinho.

Lukaku was subbed off in the 50th minute of Man United’s 2-1 humbling of Arsenal at Old Trafford and missed the team’s 1-0 defeat at Brighton.





Mourinho also said that winning the FA cup would make a difference in a rather criticism-filled season. Öfcourse it makes a difference. But one thing is to make a difference and another is to consider the season good or bad because of one match,” he explained.

The manager also said that he would not analyse his players and would not change his analysis of the whole season based on one important match.

“I’m not going to analyse them because of one important match. I’m not going to change my analysis of the season because of one match. Not at all,” Mourinho added.



​