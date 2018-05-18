PHOTOS: County askaris expose fake beggars with ‘injuries’ in Nairobi's CBD

SUMMARY Fake beggars in Nairobi's Central Business District were exposed by County askaris on Thursday, May 17. The askaris rounded up several beggars, some of whom had fake injuries intended to tug on the heartstrings of unsuspecting Nairobi residents

Most religions advise us to help those in need.

But you have to think hard about who really is needy in Nairobi, Kenya’s capital that has also been referred to as ‘Nairoberry’ due to the high crime rate. ​

Well, on Thursday, May 17, county askaris busted some lazy Nairobians out to prey on humanity to make a quick buck.

Here are some photos:









The askaris rounded up several beggars, some of whom had fake injuries intended to tug on the heartstrings of unsuspecting Nairobi residents.

PHOTOS: Edward Kiplimo/Standard



