‘Deputy Governor needs to be a Kenyan citizen' - Speaker Elachi speaks on Miguna’s nomination

SUMMARY Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Beatrice Elachi has weighed in on Sonko's nomination of Miguna as Deputy Governor

Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Beatrice Elachi has confirmed she has received Governor Mike Sonko’s Deputy Governor nominee.



Speaking at a local radio station this morning, Elachi said that they will follow the law in vetting the next Nairobi Deputy Governor. She also said that the Deputy Governor needs to be a Kenyan citizen. ​

“I would tell Miguna to first clear his issues with the Kenyan gov’t. He is Canadian. That procedure can take us 3-4 months,” said Elachi.

Miguna was deported for the first time on February 7.





He returned to Kenya before being deported again on March 28 after being held at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport for three days.

On Wednesday, May 16, Miguan cancelled his planned flight back to Kenya saying the Immigaration Department had failed to issue him with a valid Kenyan passport.

“In view of the refusal by the Department of Immigration to issue me with a valid Kenyan passport and facilitate my unconditional re-entry into Kenya as ordered by the High Court and formally requested by the Kenya National Commission for Human Rights on my behalf, and on advice from legal counsel, I have instructed my advocates to immediately bring to the attention of the court the continued willful contempt of its orders. I was determined to arrive home on schedule, however, just before my departure, I reluctantly canceled my flight to Nairobi and postponed my next arrival date,” said Miguna.

Speaking via phone on Citizen Tv’s JKLive, lawyer Nelson Havi was asked if Miguna Should accept Sonko’s nomination, he replied: “That is upon him to decide but I think he better accept the job From lawyer to lawyer- I would tell him to comeback home fast- he would even be given a diplomatic passport to travel with.” He even congratulated Miguna for the appointment.

A photo of lawyer Cliff Ombeta holding the appointment letter has also surfaced on social media









Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world? Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website

​