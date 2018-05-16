PHOTOS: Former Premier League defender dies in horrific car crash

SUMMARY A former Aston Villa and Bolton Wanderers defender has died Samuel Jlloyd perished on the spot after a fatal car crash

Former Bolton Wanderers and Aston Villa defender Jlloyd Samuel lost his life in a horrific car crash in Cheshire on Tuesday, May 15.

The 37-year-old, who was a Trinidad and Tobago international died on the spot after his Range Rover collided with a van in High Legh near Lymm. ​

He had a wife and three children.





According to Telegraph football, Samuel was pronounced dead by paramedics while the van driver, a 54-year-old was rushed to hospital for treatment.





Sam was a player and a coach at Egerton FC, a League One side.





Aston Villa (the club) was deeply saddened by news of Samuel’s death and players wore black armbands in his honour in their Championship play-off against Middlesborough.





The match ended in a 0-0 draw, seeing Aston villa advance to the final.

Football players who knew Samuel took the chance to send condolence messages through social media. One of them was Ashley Young, who played with Samuel at Aston Villa a while back.







