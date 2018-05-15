big-name-missing-from-cristiano-ronaldo-s-portugal-as-world-cup-squads-are-released

SUMMARY One big name is missing from Portugal's 35-man preliminary World Cup squad Several teams have already released preliminary and final squads set to play in the World Cup in Russia this summer

Notable is the fact that national team coaches have left a number of ‘big names’ out of their squad lists, preferring ‘lesser’ players from lesser leagues. ​

One such team is Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal, who have just released their 35-man preliminary squad. Though it’s obvious that the likes of Real Madrid’s Ronaldo and Manchester City’s Bernardo silva will be there, one man has been left out.





Bayern Munich loanee to Swansea Renato Sanches has not been named in the squad.





Sanchez, once a promising rising star, made his Portugal debut in March 2016 and was even chosen to play in the 2016 EUFA Euro tournament. It is here that he received the 2016 Golden Boy award.





Here is Portugal’s 35-man preliminary squad:





