Ezekiel Mutua gets unexpected responses after asking about the ‘bizarre’ sculpture at JKIA

He, however, got unexpected responses from Kenyans who disagreed with him

In an earlier Facebook post, Mr. Mutua said that the sculpture adds no value to the marketing of Kenya to tourists due to its sexual connotation. ​

He compared it to the sexualize adverts on TV or on outdoor advertising insisting that it sends a wrong message to the public.

“This sculpture is bizarre and thoughtlessly sexualized. The sexual connotation depicted in this sculpture adds no value to the marketing of Kenya to tourists arriving or leaving JKIA. It's the work of a dirty mind trying cheaply to sell their creativity. It is not different from the dirty minds who sexualize adverts on TV or on outdoor advertising. This sculpture would not lose any value if the animals were simply grazing in their natural habitation. The mounting aspect sends a wrong message and the sculpture must change. It fails our suitability criteria for content or information meant for public exhibition. We should not allow such bizarre ads and marketing strategies that are meant to create unnecessary sexual innuendo. We need to sober up!” he added.

However, hours later, the KFCB boss said he realized that most Kenyans disagreed with him. He even posed a question to the experts the intended meaning of the sculpture and what creative value it added.

“Following my earlier post on this sculpture I have seen comments that suggest that it's ok and that we are stretching our imagination too far. Let me hear from the experts now - what's the direct and implied meaning in this sculpture? What creative value does the "mounting" add to the message and how would it change if the animals were not depicted that way? It seems like a light matter but my literature and communication studies tell me that this sculpture is inappropriate,” he said.

Here are some of the responses he received.

