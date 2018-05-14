profitable-businesses-you-can-start-in-kenya-with-less-than-50-000

SUMMARY Getting a job in Kenya has become very hard for most people

Lack of these jobs has resulted in a lot of crimes that have terrorized pedestrians

Getting a job in Kenya has become very hard for most people and especially youths who have just cleared campus. Lack of these jobs has resulted in a lot of crimes which have seen most of these youths in jail. On the other hand, there are people who have been employed for a long time and wish for a change, that is, becoming self-employed. Here are ten business ideas you can start with under Ksh50, 000 in Kenya.



Fresh juice vendor ​

Selling fresh juice and fruits not only helps you earn money, but also keep the society healthy. All you need is a blender that will cost you around Sh5, 000 and a couple of containers that are less than Sh1, 000. Having Sh30, 000 will help you start this business.

Salon

Assuming you are not going for a high-end executive salon in Nairobi CBD which might even cost you Sh1,000,000, opening a simple salon at your neighboring might be a good start. All you need are blow dry equipment and hair products that will cost you less than Sh50,000. However, it will be great if you can get some tips from those who are already in the business.





Selling handbags

You can never go wrong when it comes to selling female items. Handbags are essential to women right from campus students, working ladies or even retired women. With less than Sh30,000 you can gather a few bags for a start. One of the most popular places to purchase these bags at an affordable rate is in Eastleigh. Thereafter, you can go sale them in your neighborhood and earn some profit.





Selling smokies and eggs

Smokies and eggs filled with Kachumbari have become the most popular snacks in Kenya. Starting this business does not require a lot of capital. With as little as Sh 10,000, you are good to go. You can make a profit of about Sh 8-10 depending on where you buy your eggs and about 7 bob on a single smokie.





Shoe shining business

This is another profitable business you can start with less than Sh20,000. The business can even be more profitable during the rainy season. Most people do not want to get to the office with dirty shoes filled with mud. All you need is water, kiwi, a brush and a piece of cloth to wipe the shoes. Good luck!







