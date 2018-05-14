+ Post your Story

MCA pocketing thousands through insurance fraud
By Grapevine | Updated May 14, 2018 at 07:18 EAT
SUMMARY
  • An MCA may soon be in hot soup after it was established that he has been engaging in insurance fraud
  • The MP, according to multiple sources, has been colluding with a rogue official of a private hospital

A ward representative from the Rift Valley may soon be in hot soup.

This is after it was established that the MCA, who holds a senior post in the assembly has been engaging in insurance fraud, minting thousands of shillings in the process without breaking a sweat.

The politician who is serving his first term in office according to multiple sources has been colluding with a rogue official of a private hospital to execute the fraud. Sleuths are hot on the trail of the youthful ward representative.

In other news...

Four legislators who are all eyeing a single parliamentary seat in 2022 are locked in a do-or-die political supremacy battle.

So fierce and intense is the rivalry of the quartet that they attempt to outdo each other whenever an opportunity arises.

This was evident recently when each of the leaders claimed credit among their supporters after an influential leader who belongs to their party visited their constituency.

Each printed banners which were shared on social media by their supporters welcoming the top politician to the region.

It will be exciting to see who among the four-the current MP, Women Rep, a nominated MP and a nominated Senator- will lead the constituency in 2022.

