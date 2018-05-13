otiende-amollo-explains-what-caused-him-to-collapse-at-the-funeral

SUMMARYRarieda Member of Parliament (MP) Otiende Amollo wa rushed to the hospital on Saturday 12 May after he collapse during a funeral in Siaya County.Amollo had attended the burial of Tom Aringo, son to former Cabinet Minister Peter Oloo Aringo. Through his social media account on Sunday 13 May, the Rarieda MP confirmed to his followers that he collapsed after Malaria started affecting his brain.
Earlier reports had indicated that the MP started feeling unwell after addressing the mourners and that is when he fainted.He was first rushed to the Bondo Medical Centre before being taken the Aga Khan Hosipital in Kisumu.
Didn’t know Malaria can be so dangerous! Developed Malaria which the Doctors say was starting to affect the brain! Fortunately all under control now!— Hon. Otiende Amollo (@OAmollo) May 13, 2018
