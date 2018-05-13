ten-misconceptions-about-dating

Dating simply means planning a time where you lock out everything and everyone else and focus on each other
The best date is the one you feel it ended too quickly and you wish you had more time
1. Dating is incomplete without sexDating is not what happens before sex, sex is not the primary goal for dating. A man and woman can go for a date, not have sex and have a memorable and intimate time. 2. Dating means going to a luxurious expensive place
You don't have to go to a rich place to have a good time, it's not about where you go but who you go with.3. Alcohol must be part of a dateThe best dates are the sober ones, where you remember everything you did and alcohol is not in control. It's when you know each other for who you two really are and you have clean fun.
4. A date must take place outside the homeYou can have a date at home. Stay indoors, cook and have a candle lit dinner or an intimate time. Dating simply means planning a time where you lock out everything and everyone else and focus on each other.5. A poor first date must mean no second date
