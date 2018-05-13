+ Post your Story

Ten misconceptions about dating
By Dayan Masinde | Updated May 13, 2018 at 10:39 EAT
ten-misconceptions-about-dating
Misconceptions about dating
SUMMARY
  • Dating simply means planning a time where you lock out everything and everyone else and focus on each other
  • The best date is the one you feel it ended too quickly and you wish you had more time
1. Dating is incomplete without sexDating is not what happens before sex, sex is not the primary goal for dating. A man and woman can go for a date, not have sex and have a memorable and intimate time. ​2. Dating means going to a luxurious expensive place
You don't have to go to a rich place to have a good time, it's not about where you go but who you go with.3. Alcohol must be part of a dateThe best dates are the sober ones, where you remember everything you did and alcohol is not in control. It's when you know each other for who you two really are and you have clean fun.
4. A date must take place outside the homeYou can have a date at home. Stay indoors, cook and have a candle lit dinner or an intimate time. Dating simply means planning a time where you lock out everything and everyone else and focus on each other.5. A poor first date must mean no second date
Yes, for all types of factors the first date can be a mess; some people take a while to open up, sometimes the scheduled date can happen on a day one of you is having a bad day. It is unfair to judge all someone is by one brief encounter, your quick judgment can make you two miss out on a potential love. If it's clear you two have a spark that just didn't fire up as expected, schedule a second date.6. A date must involve food and drinksYou don't have to go to a restaurant or cook to have a date. You can have a movie date, a walk date, a car drive date.7. A date must take hoursYou two can have understandably busy lives, but that shouldn't keep you two from dating. You can meet even for just thirty minutes and have the sweetest moment. The best date is the one you feel it ended too quickly and you wish you had more time and gives you something to warmly remember when you two part.8. The man must pay for every dateIt's not every time the man must pay for a date. Sometimes the man can be down financially, his money could be tied up and the woman gives him the money to pay to keep his ego intact. Even if the man could be in a position to pay, the woman can take a man on a date occasionally to appreciate him. Lady, it is not wrong to tell your man "Sweerie, relax, today let me treat you"; man, it's not wrong to be catered to by your woman, to be loved and spoiled doesn't make you less of a man. It's her money, she's chosen to spend it on you. Or you two can split the bill.9. You must be at your best during on datesToo many people pretend on dates, they pretend to be who they are not during dates just to impress. They go into debt, wear masks just to be liked. The best dates happen when people are real and vulnerable, show your true self don't run a PR campaign.10. Dating is only for the unmarriedMany married couples don't do dates and so they fail to have quality time for two which helped to nurture their love before marriage. No matter how long a couple has been married for, they need to date as husband and wife.

