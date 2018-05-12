+ Post your Story

Sports
Jose Mourinho gives worrying update on Romelu Lukaku’s injury ahead of Watford clash
By Robert Abong'o | Updated May 12, 2018 at 10:10 EAT
Romelu Lukaku and Jose Mourinho [COURTESY]
SUMMARY

Romelu Lukaku is struggling to get fit in time for the FA Cup final against Chelsea

He was injured during Man United's 2-1 win over Arsenal 

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has revealed to the press the state of Lukaku’s injury.

Lukaku was subbed off in the 50th minute of Man United’s 2-1 humbling of Arsenal at Old Trafford and missed the team’s 1-0 defeat at Brighton.

He is now a doubt to feature in the FA Cup final.

Speaking to the press on Friday, Mourinho expressed concerns about the Belgian’s situation, saying that doctors are working day and night to at least get him fit for the final.

“He's in Belgium having his treatment and there is communication between the doctors in Belgium and our medical department,” said Mourinho as quoted on European sports outlet Talksport. He, however, stated that they are still working on his fitness to see if he will be available for the FA Cup finals against Chelsea.

“We are just waiting to see if it's possible for him to be involved in the final, if not starting at least he can be on the bench,” Mourinho added.

Mourinho had confirmed under-fire Marcus Rashford and Antony Martial would start the team’s final Premier League game against Watford.

“Marcus and Anthony played against Brighton, today was for Alexis and Lingard and Sunday is again for Martial and Rashford,” he explained.

The Special One also confirmed that Michael Carrick would start the match as captain. He's going to start the match as a captain and he's not going to end the match because I want him to leave the pitch alone and I want him to feel what the United supporters feel in relation to him," he said on Carrick.


The Red Devils secured second spot after a barren draw at West Ham.


