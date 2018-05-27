+ Post your Story

Kenya’s most expensive schools in 2018 and their fee structures
By Fay Ngina | Updated May 27, 2018 at 10:39 EAT
Education is expensive. A parent has to invest millions to ensure their child gets the best education (for the parents who can afford anyway). In Kenya, however, there are some schools that are really expensive for the common mwananchi. Here is a breakdown of the most expensive schools in Kenya and how much they pay;

1. International School of Kenya (ISK)

The International School of Kenya (ISK) has over 940 students from more than 60 countries. It is a private and non-profit school created through a joint partnership between the governments of the United States and Canada. Here’s their fee structure

Admission fee- Ksh 40,000

Tuition per year from Kindergarten to grade 12 ranges from Ksh 1,500,000 to Ksh 2,900,000

Bus Fees- Ksh 190,000

2. St Andrews Turi

Located in Turi, location between Kericho and Nakuru, parents pay Ksh 304,000 at the reception on day one. Tuition boarding fee ranges from Ksh 578,000 to Ksh 730,000 per term. Fees for day scholars is between Ksh 304,000 to Ksh 475,000 per term.

3. Brook House School

The institution is located in Langata, Nairobi. It’s an independent British curriculum co-educational day and boarding school offering Early Years, preparatory and secondary schooling. Their fee structure is as follows;

Admission fee: Ksh 45,000

Caution money for Day students – Ksh 100,000

Caution money for boarding students- Ksh 200,000

Tuition fees for day students- range from Ksh 245,000 to Ksh 600, 000 per year

Tuition fees for boarding students- range from Ksh 950,000 to Ksh1, 080,000 per year

4. Peponi School

Peponi School is an international secondary school in Ruiru, Kenya. The fee structure is as follows;

Admission fee- Ksh 10,000

Caution money for Kenyan residents- Ksh 275,000

Caution money for non- Kenyan residents- Ksh 350,000

Tuition fee for Day scholars- Ksh 696,675 per year

Tuition fee for weekly boarders- Ksh 928,725 per year

Tuition fee for full boarders- Ksh 983,400 per year

