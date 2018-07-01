what-kenyan-wives-wear-to-bed-and-why

SUMMARY Women who wear thick cotton pajamas feel warm and comfy but her husband wonders why she wears all that clothing yet it's not even cold

Those who sleep naked feel super confident about their bodies

1. "Lady in a long vest"

This lady loves her sleep, the long vest allows her to wear no panty thus giving her fresh air. She allows the beautiful area between her legs some space to breathe and gives her husband room to maneuver since a long vest is easy to lift, take hands inside or remove

2. "Lady in a hugging pair of shorts and a small vest" ​This lady loves her butt. She wears the shorts because it makes her butt look sexy and obvious. She knows her butt looks good and when she dresses like this, she loves to look at herself in a mirror to check out her behind. She knows her butt excites her husband. The size of the butt is not the point but the quality of the butt

3. "Lady in a jumper and track or tights"

4. "Lady in a branded T-shirt"This woman cares little about her image or looking good. She can wear a branded T-shirt, tired pants and even add a stocking to the head and feel nothing. For her, the bed is probably just for sleeping. No man wants to look at his woman in bed and see a logo of a corporate brand or a charity walk, her husband will probably tell her to spice up her bedroom wear. Or maybe he is wondering how to tell her "Honey, you are sexy but what you wear to bed, no no, it has to go".

6. "Lady in thick cotton pajamas"She feels warm and comfy but her husband wonders why she wears all that clothing yet it's not even cold, besides, he wants to give her warmth. She looks cuddly and huggable but also defensive and dull with many layers of clothing

7. "Lady in lingerie"

8. "Lady sleeping naked"This lady is super confident about her body. Her husband loves to watch her nude. She is clearly telling him "I trust you, I am free and comfortable with you. Here is my body, do whatever you want with it from any angle you prefer"

So lady, what kind of woman are you in bed?

