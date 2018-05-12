PHOTOS: 10 foods you should totally avoid before getting intimate

SUMMARY People often fail to consider what they take before engaging in intimacy with their partners

Sometimes this leads to uncomfortable situations and eventually bad experiences

There are foods that are known to cause such situations and people should keep off them when they intend to get intimate

Whether it’s your first time to get intimate with your partner or just one of the good sessions you have with them, every session should be special.

Preparing for it may make you anxious with debates on what to wear, where to take your partner, what to do to impress them and such. ​

You forget one important bit, however, what to eat before engaging in the awaited moment. Many people do not know that what you eat moments before having sex could entirely define the kind of session you will have.

These are foods you should keep off as they will leave you with bad memories of the lovemaking deal.

Chewing gum





While people use this as a shortcut to freshen their breath before getting intimate, chewing gum tricks the stomach into producing digestive gases. This will leave you bloated, which is a hard state to engage in sexual acts.

Beans





Although they have health benefits, taking these legumes that contain an indigestible sugar which produces gas causes bloating. Beans are known to power up flatulence which is the last thing you want during intimacy.

Alcohol





For ages, people have taken alcohol before getting into sexual moods claiming it gives them boldness to do things. Too much of it, however, causes poor performance and sometimes wind. Do we need to mention that people blame most bad things they did during intimacy on alcohol?

Broccoli





This vegetable plays a very important role in boosting your health. However, broccoli causes much methane in the stomach and taking it before making love will be an awful mistake. Unless your partner has no sense of smell.

Red meat





You may find it hard to resist that nice steak they are serving for dinner at your favourite restaurant. However, this food will take ages to digest. This, in turn, will give you fatigue and make you feel sleepy. You certainly don’t want to start dozing off before hitting it.

Energy drinks

While a can of energy drink makes you feel rejuvenated, the bolt of vitality it gives fizzles out fast. This is because most of them are high in caffeine which is just a stimulant. The effect of the caffeine dies and leaves you feeling groggy, certainly not up to tasks.

Cheese





Most people are lactose tolerant. This means they react to dairy products by being bloated. Cheese is a strong component of dairy and the bloating from it will leave you uncomfortable and hence keep you from enjoying your intimacy. Cheese is also known to stimulate fast mucous production and we all know you don’t want to tag your handkerchief to your hot session.

Garlic





The pungent odour that comes with garlic lingers long after you have cleared your meal. The strong smell that accompanies this healthy food becomes unbearable to people next to the consumer. You certainly don’t want to bring it to your intimacy session.

Processed and canned foods

While these have a fast fulfilling effect, these foods have very little energy contribution to your body. Foods like fries and burgers have almost no value apart from the full stomach effect. Their fatty nature also prevents proper blood flow which is essential for a mind-blowing sexual adventure.



